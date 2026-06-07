Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 338.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 3.2%

UNP opened at $272.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $259.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.03. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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