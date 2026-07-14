Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 947.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,621 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 39,457 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,713 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,233 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $173,287,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upgraded Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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