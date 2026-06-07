Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,489 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $272.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average of $247.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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