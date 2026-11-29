PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,307 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 289,244 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.6% of PointState Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $215,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $339.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $297.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $289.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.03. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $219.98 and a one year high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its principal operating company Union Pacific Railroad, provides freight transportation and related services across the western two-thirds of the United States. Its rail network spans 23 states and connects with other railroads, ports and major business centers. The company transports a broad range of goods, including agricultural products, automobiles, chemicals, energy products, industrial materials and intermodal freight. Its services help businesses move raw materials and finished products between domestic and international markets.

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