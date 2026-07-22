Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,610 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1%

UNP opened at $293.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $273.12 and its 200-day moving average is $257.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $303.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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