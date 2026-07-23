Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 29,764 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after purchasing an additional 105,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Union Pacific and CN Reach Agreement to Expand Customer Opportunities in Connection with Merger

Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Positive Sentiment: The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific is also due to report second-quarter earnings, which may keep investor focus on whether the company can back up the merger optimism with solid near-term financial results. Union Pacific to post Q2 earnings amid merger push

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3%

Union Pacific stock opened at $292.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $303.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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