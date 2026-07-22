uniQure N.V. $QURE Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,789 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 137,401 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.96% of uniQure worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

uniQure Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of QURE stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. Research analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.17.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 164,429 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $7,287,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 558,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,766,459.20. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $526,526.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.24. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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