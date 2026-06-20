uniQure N.V. $QURE Stock Position Raised by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,705,556 shares during the period. uniQure makes up 1.4% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 9.84% of uniQure worth $147,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $144,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 133,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,916.82. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 1,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,415.18. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,054 shares of company stock worth $2,655,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.92.

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uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. uniQure N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Equities analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA’s feedback now appears to support a near-term biologics license application for AMT-130, increasing the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease and boosting sentiment around uniQure’s lead program. Reuters

The FDA’s feedback now appears to support a near-term biologics license application for AMT-130, increasing the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease and boosting sentiment around uniQure’s lead program. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded uniQure and raised its price target to $65 from $25, reflecting a more constructive view of the company after the FDA development. Benzinga

Barclays upgraded uniQure and raised its price target to $65 from $25, reflecting a more constructive view of the company after the FDA development. Positive Sentiment: uniQure also announced preliminary AMT-260 data in refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, saying the treatment was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events so far and early signs of biological activity. GlobeNewswire

uniQure also announced preliminary AMT-260 data in refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, saying the treatment was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events so far and early signs of biological activity. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by a director and an executive has drawn attention, but the trades were disclosed and at least one was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so they are less likely to be interpreted as a fundamental warning sign.

Insider selling by a director and an executive has drawn attention, but the trades were disclosed and at least one was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so they are less likely to be interpreted as a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue the stock may still be undervalued after the FDA update, but those calls mostly reflect optimism already fueled by the regulatory news rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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