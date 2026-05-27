Unison Asset Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Unison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,685 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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