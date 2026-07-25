Unisphere Establishment Acquires Shares of 16,500 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $920.95 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $966.27 and its 200-day moving average is $622.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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