Unisphere Establishment purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 605,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,689,000. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.8% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynch Investment Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AstraZeneca from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research raised AstraZeneca from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NYSE AZN opened at $183.69 on Friday. AstraZeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca Plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom. The company discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicines, with a focus on oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare diseases. Its research and commercial operations serve patients and healthcare systems across more than 100 countries. AstraZeneca’s portfolio includes medicines for cancer, respiratory and immune-mediated conditions, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, and rare disorders.

See Also

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