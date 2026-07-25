Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Unisphere Establishment Increases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
US Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unisphere Establishment increased its US Foods stake by 28.4% in the first quarter, buying 78,000 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 353,000 shares valued at about $32.55 million.
  • US Foods reported mixed quarterly results, with EPS of $0.78 missing estimates of $0.82 and revenue of $9.61 billion slightly below expectations, though revenue still rose 2.8% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously bullish on US Foods, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107, even as some analysts trimmed targets or downgraded the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.16% of US Foods worth $32,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

US Foods Stock Up 1.7%

US Foods stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $105.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in US Foods Right Now?

Before you consider US Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and US Foods wasn't on the list.

While US Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines