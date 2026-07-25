Unisphere Establishment Increases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.16% of US Foods worth $32,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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US Foods Stock Up 1.7%

US Foods stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $105.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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