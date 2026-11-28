Unisphere Establishment acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,630,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $78,452,000. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.05% of UBS Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

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UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Switzerland-based global financial services company serving individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. Its main businesses include wealth management, personal and corporate banking, asset management and investment banking. The company provides financial advice and investment services, banking and lending products, asset-management solutions, and services related to capital markets and corporate finance. Its operations span Switzerland and major financial markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

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