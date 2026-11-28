Unisphere Establishment lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 1,227,800 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $50,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 148.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,120,331 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 670,060 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $3,253,000. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.9% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 320,038 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $38,539,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Scientific from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.43.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BSX opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets devices used in a range of interventional medical specialties. Its products support physicians in diagnosing and treating conditions through minimally invasive procedures. The company's offerings include devices for interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and peripheral interventions, as well as products for endoscopy, urology and neuromodulation. These technologies are used to address conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, digestive and urinary systems, and nervous system.

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