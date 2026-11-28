Unisphere Establishment cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Broadcom were worth $220,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $92,522,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $55,889,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $505.00 price objective (up from $502.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.19.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.82 and a 200 day moving average of $366.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's payout ratio is 33.21%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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