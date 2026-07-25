Unisphere Establishment Sells 71,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Unisphere Establishment cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 71,900 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,644,857 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $205,214,000 after purchasing an additional 270,609 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $642,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,670,052 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $362,349,000 after buying an additional 1,751,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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