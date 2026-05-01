United Advisor Group LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

United Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,595 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of United Advisor Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,758 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,950 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $325,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 427.5% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 23,586 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 191,884 shares of company stock worth $59,121,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $405.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $384.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.84 and a 52-week high of $385.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $313.72 and its 200-day moving average is $307.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q1 — EPS and revenue materially beat expectations, with Google Cloud reporting very strong growth that convinced investors the company’s AI investments are driving near‑term monetization. GOOGL Q1 Earnings Beat (Zacks)

Blowout Q1 — EPS and revenue materially beat expectations, with Google Cloud reporting very strong growth that convinced investors the company’s AI investments are driving near‑term monetization. Positive Sentiment: Cloud / AI momentum — Google Cloud grew ~63% y/y, AI product revenues surged and management cited a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog, supporting upside to future revenue and margins. Cloud Growth & Backlog (Zacks)

Cloud / AI momentum — Google Cloud grew ~63% y/y, AI product revenues surged and management cited a multi‑hundred‑billion backlog, supporting upside to future revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — A wave of price‑target increases and buy/overweight reiterations (Goldman, JPMorgan, Canaccord, Citi, etc.) followed the quarter, adding institutional endorsement and likely supporting further buying. Price Target Raises (MarketScreener)

Analyst upgrades — A wave of price‑target increases and buy/overweight reiterations (Goldman, JPMorgan, Canaccord, Citi, etc.) followed the quarter, adding institutional endorsement and likely supporting further buying. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return signal — Alphabet announced a modestly higher quarterly dividend (up from $0.21 to $0.22), marking a small but visible move toward returning cash to investors.

Shareholder return signal — Alphabet announced a modestly higher quarterly dividend (up from $0.21 to $0.22), marking a small but visible move toward returning cash to investors. Neutral Sentiment: Product/monetization rollouts — Gemini is being integrated into millions of cars (upgrade from Assistant), and Waymo continues geographic expansion and commercial rides — both expand long‑term monetization pathways but have longer ROI timelines. Gemini in Cars (TechCrunch) Waymo Growth (Business Insider)

Product/monetization rollouts — Gemini is being integrated into millions of cars (upgrade from Assistant), and Waymo continues geographic expansion and commercial rides — both expand long‑term monetization pathways but have longer ROI timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying today suggests bullish positioning or hedged directional bets; this amplifies intraday volatility but not fundamentals.

Unusual options activity — Heavy call buying today suggests bullish positioning or hedged directional bets; this amplifies intraday volatility but not fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: CapEx concerns — Multiple write‑ups flagged rapid, ongoing AI/data‑center spend; some investors worry heavy capex could pressure near‑term margins despite revenue gains. CapEx Concerns (Seeking Alpha)

CapEx concerns — Multiple write‑ups flagged rapid, ongoing AI/data‑center spend; some investors worry heavy capex could pressure near‑term margins despite revenue gains. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and governance risks — European scrutiny (Italy) and shareholder pushes for cloud/AI safeguards create political/regulatory overhang that could affect product deployments or compliance costs. Italy Asks EU Probe (Reuters)

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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