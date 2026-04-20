United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,286 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,753,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $698,977,000 after purchasing an additional 783,551 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,282.2% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $74,960,000 after purchasing an additional 720,583 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 38.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 624,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $131.19.

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United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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