United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in United Airlines were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 67,298 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 762,663 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $70,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617,257 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $148,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 86.8% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 424.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,910,087.70. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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