United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,923 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $138.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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