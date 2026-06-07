United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Stock Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,259 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 1,304.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UAL. TD Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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