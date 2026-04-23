United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 12,422 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,743 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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