United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Holdings Decreased by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 65,912 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dupree Financial Group LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $108.22 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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