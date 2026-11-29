Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 540.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,355 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 264,427 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,046,707 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $327,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,728,123 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $957,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,651 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,304,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,071,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,263,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.56 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Matthew Guffey sold 8,318 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $876,634.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,560.69. This trade represents a 96.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc. NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and logistics company. Its services include domestic and international shipping, freight transportation, customs brokerage, supply chain management, warehousing, fulfillment and returns support for businesses and individual customers. Founded in Seattle in 1907 as the American Messenger Company, UPS grew from a local delivery service into an international logistics provider. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 200 countries and territories.

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