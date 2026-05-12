United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS is KLCM Advisors Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,814 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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