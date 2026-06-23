United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 179.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,050 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 529,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $81,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $515,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $181,951,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS announced a $48 million investment in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Americas, expanding its healthcare logistics network and positioning the company to benefit from growing demand for refrigerated pharmaceuticals and other sensitive medical shipments. Article: UPS Extends Complex Healthcare Logistics Lead with $48 Million Investment in Temperature-Controlled Freight Cross-Dock Facilities

UPS announced a in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Americas, expanding its healthcare logistics network and positioning the company to benefit from growing demand for refrigerated pharmaceuticals and other sensitive medical shipments. Positive Sentiment: UPS is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence across tracking, customer support, and global logistics, aiming for higher automation and better shipment visibility, which could improve efficiency and margins over time. Article: UPS Harnesses AI to Boost Network Efficiency and Shipment Visibility

UPS is also expanding the use of across tracking, customer support, and global logistics, aiming for higher automation and better shipment visibility, which could improve efficiency and margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted UPS is exploring outsourcing some UK parcel delivery work to third-party couriers, a possible cost-cutting move that may help efficiency but could also signal labor restructuring. Article: UPS explores outsourcing UK parcel delivery to third-party couriers

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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