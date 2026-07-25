United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,211 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shrier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,495,000 after buying an additional 98,309 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 937.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $24,358,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $450,495,000 after buying an additional 65,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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