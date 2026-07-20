United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,600 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,183,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after purchasing an additional 856,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,291,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here