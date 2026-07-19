United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,401 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5%

UPS opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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