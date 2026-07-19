United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,668 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 111,367 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of United Parcel Service worth $135,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shrier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. CWM LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 937.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 221,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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