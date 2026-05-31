United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,615 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of United Rentals worth $80,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,006.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $996.99 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $854.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $681.98 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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