United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 956 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,062 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.75, for a total transaction of $4,870,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,504,671. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total transaction of $5,769,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,890,130.68. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 485,155 shares of company stock valued at $266,370,949 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Key Headlines Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UTHR opened at $564.94 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.37.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 earnings per share. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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