United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,739 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.21% of United Therapeutics worth $304,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,045,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,130.68. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,743 shares of company stock worth $293,954,527. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $527.07 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $549.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $644.82.

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United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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