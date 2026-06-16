United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,712.48. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,468 shares of company stock valued at $357,970,302. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

UTHR stock opened at $549.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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