United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Stake Raised by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $536.59 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $564.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.40, for a total value of $5,247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $22,379,381.20. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.55, for a total transaction of $4,494,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,896.60. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,468 shares of company stock valued at $364,004,497. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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