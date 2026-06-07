UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 38,072 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $129,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,720,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, 111 Capital raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. 111 Capital now owns 4,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to Buy and raised its price target to $450 , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Article link

Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to and raised its price target to , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on UNH to $453 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Article link

Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on to and kept an rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $2.32 per share , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Article link

UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by to , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Article link

Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that UNH has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Article link

Recent coverage notes that has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles continue to highlight ongoing concerns around rising medical costs, managed-care scrutiny, and the stock’s earlier challenges, which could limit upside if operating trends worsen. Article link

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $400.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $348.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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