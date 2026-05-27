UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $377.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The stock has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $331.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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