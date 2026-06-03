UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 110,441 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $153,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,157,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,022,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,412 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential.

Truist raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said it plans to eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, which could reduce administrative burden and improve access to care, a potentially favorable operational move.

UnitedHealth said it plans to eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, which could reduce administrative burden and improve access to care, a potentially favorable operational move. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent opinion-style articles highlighted UNH as a long-term cash-flow and dividend-growth name, reflecting ongoing interest in the stock as a defensive healthcare holding rather than a clear near-term catalyst.

Several recent opinion-style articles highlighted UNH as a long-term cash-flow and dividend-growth name, reflecting ongoing interest in the stock as a defensive healthcare holding rather than a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: New Medicare reimbursement concerns are weighing on sentiment, as investors worry changes to government payment rates could pressure UnitedHealth’s margins and future growth. Article: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Hit by Medicare Reimbursement Concerns

New Medicare reimbursement concerns are weighing on sentiment, as investors worry changes to government payment rates could pressure UnitedHealth’s margins and future growth. Negative Sentiment: Massachusetts’ lawsuit over alleged inflation of Medicaid patient risk scores adds legal and reputational risk, raising questions about revenue recognition and government-program scrutiny. Article: UnitedHealth Lawsuit Raises Fresh Questions On Medicaid Revenue And Investor Risk

Massachusetts’ lawsuit over alleged inflation of Medicaid patient risk scores adds legal and reputational risk, raising questions about revenue recognition and government-program scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Another legal headline about alleged deceptive Medicare Advantage advertising practices adds to concerns that regulatory and litigation risks may stay elevated for UNH. Article: Ninth Circuit Anticipated to Rule on UnitedHealthcare's Alleged Deceptive Medicare Advantage Advertising Practices - GJLaw

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $399.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $377.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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