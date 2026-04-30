UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $364.82 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $411.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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