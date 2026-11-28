Soleus Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 79,340 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,863,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,946,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,633,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $18,966,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,081 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,829,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,975,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,704,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,449,317,000 after purchasing an additional 616,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,675,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,436,923,000 after purchasing an additional 583,536 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $441.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $493.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $500.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $526.00 to $487.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $385.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $255.96 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $112.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.31 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 53.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are a few of the latest headlines about UNH:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $23.37 from $23.29 and FY2028 EPS to $27.05 from $26.60. Its quarterly estimates also rose, though the firm maintained a “Hold” rating. The revisions suggest a somewhat stronger earnings outlook, but are analyst forecasts rather than company guidance. UnitedHealth Group estimates

Zacks Research raised several earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $23.37 from $23.29 and FY2028 EPS to $27.05 from $26.60. Its quarterly estimates also rose, though the firm maintained a “Hold” rating. The revisions suggest a somewhat stronger earnings outlook, but are analyst forecasts rather than company guidance. Neutral Sentiment: A report noted a TD Cowen upgrade but also described weak momentum, suggesting the positive analyst view is countered by recent trading weakness. TD Cowen upgrade and weak momentum

A report noted a TD Cowen upgrade but also described weak momentum, suggesting the positive analyst view is countered by recent trading weakness. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months, while a recent article highlighted a steep November decline and a potential threat to revenue. That backdrop may weigh on investor sentiment. UnitedHealth underperformance UnitedHealth’s November decline and revenue risk

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company that combines health benefits with health services. Its UnitedHealthcare business offers employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid health plans, as well as related services for employers, governments and consumers. Through Optum, the company provides health care delivery and management, pharmacy benefit and pharmacy services, data and technology solutions, and support for health care providers. Its businesses serve consumers, health plans, employers, governments, health care professionals and organizations.

Further Reading

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