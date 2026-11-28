Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 455,557 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $230,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $516.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $493.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $402.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.70.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $351.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $255.96 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $385.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.55. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $112.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Top UnitedHealth Group Stories

These are some of the UNH stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $23.37 from $23.29 and FY2028 EPS to $27.05 from $26.60. Its quarterly estimates also rose, though the firm maintained a “Hold” rating. The revisions suggest a somewhat stronger earnings outlook, but are analyst forecasts rather than company guidance. UnitedHealth Group estimates

Zacks Research raised several earnings forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $23.37 from $23.29 and FY2028 EPS to $27.05 from $26.60. Its quarterly estimates also rose, though the firm maintained a “Hold” rating. The revisions suggest a somewhat stronger earnings outlook, but are analyst forecasts rather than company guidance. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months, while a recent article highlighted a steep November decline and a potential threat to revenue. That backdrop may weigh on investor sentiment. UnitedHealth underperformance UnitedHealth’s November decline and revenue risk

UnitedHealth has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past three months, while a recent article highlighted a steep November decline and a potential threat to revenue. That backdrop may weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Potential CMS changes to Medicare Advantage—including retrospective repayments and reduced Star Ratings bonuses—could pressure profitability. An analysis also flags operational challenges, adding uncertainty to the recovery outlook. Medicare Advantage and regulatory risks UnitedHealth’s operational challenges

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company that combines health benefits with health services. Its UnitedHealthcare business offers employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid health plans, as well as related services for employers, governments and consumers. Through Optum, the company provides health care delivery and management, pharmacy benefit and pharmacy services, data and technology solutions, and support for health care providers. Its businesses serve consumers, health plans, employers, governments, health care professionals and organizations.

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