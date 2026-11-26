Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,933,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 1,138,707 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.89% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,912,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 113,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 132,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $48,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $500.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $402.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $502.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.70.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $346.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $255.96 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $386.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.57. The company has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.55. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $112.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Investors following UNH have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary has become more constructive as UNH attempts to stabilize. Separately, Citadel reportedly added to its UnitedHealth position in the third quarter, and the stock’s roughly 2.7% yield stands out among Ken Griffin’s largest holdings. Analyst commentary Dividend and Citadel holdings

Analyst commentary has become more constructive as UNH attempts to stabilize. Separately, Citadel reportedly added to its UnitedHealth position in the third quarter, and the stock’s roughly 2.7% yield stands out among Ken Griffin’s largest holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Trump’s Medicare remarks have put UnitedHealth in focus, but the available report details do not specify the remarks’ potential effects on the company. Report on Trump’s Medicare remarks

Trump’s Medicare remarks have put UnitedHealth in focus, but the available report details do not specify the remarks’ potential effects on the company. Negative Sentiment: The main overhang is a proposed CMS crackdown on Medicare Advantage audits and star ratings. One analysis estimates the changes could reduce industry payments by about $107 billion through 2037, raising potential pressure on UnitedHealth’s Medicare business. Medicare Advantage policy analysis

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company that combines health benefits with health services. Its UnitedHealthcare business offers employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid health plans, as well as related services for employers, governments and consumers. Through Optum, the company provides health care delivery and management, pharmacy benefit and pharmacy services, data and technology solutions, and support for health care providers. Its businesses serve consumers, health plans, employers, governments, health care professionals and organizations.

Further Reading

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