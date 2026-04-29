Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 14,281 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the casino operator's stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,629,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,213,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,588,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 506,945 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $65,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company's stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Wynn Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $144.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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