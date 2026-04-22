Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 21,165 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,237 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $134,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $434,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,270 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,085,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,478,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,346 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $161,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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