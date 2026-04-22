Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 5,913 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,454 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.24% of Autodesk worth $152,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Up 0.1%

ADSK stock opened at $245.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.10 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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