Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $124,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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