Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,509 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,546 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Zoetis worth $100,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 3.6%

ZTS stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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