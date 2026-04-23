Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 15,118 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,669 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $51,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,233,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 and stronger outlook — United Rentals reported record first-quarter results, raised full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges) and highlighted robust rental revenue and free‑cash‑flow generation; management also announced execution of a new $5.0 billion share‑repurchase authorization. QuiverQuant article

Record Q1 and stronger outlook — United Rentals reported record first-quarter results, raised full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges) and highlighted robust rental revenue and free‑cash‑flow generation; management also announced execution of a new $5.0 billion share‑repurchase authorization. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns — URI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97/share (ex‑dividend May 13), and returned $500M to shareholders in Q1 (including $375M buybacks). This signals continued cash generation and shareholder-friendly policy.

Dividend and capital returns — URI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97/share (ex‑dividend May 13), and returned $500M to shareholders in Q1 (including $375M buybacks). This signals continued cash generation and shareholder-friendly policy. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beats on some measures — Adjusted EPS of $9.71 beat the Zacks consensus of $9.01 and compares favorably to prior year EPS; rental revenue rose ~8.7% YoY. Zacks EPS beat article

Earnings beats on some measures — Adjusted EPS of $9.71 beat the Zacks consensus of $9.01 and compares favorably to prior year EPS; rental revenue rose ~8.7% YoY. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance vs. consensus — URI set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $16.9B–$17.4B (street ~ $17.1B), so the outlook is largely in line but wide enough to leave room for interpretation. TipRanks announcement

Guidance vs. consensus — URI set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $16.9B–$17.4B (street ~ $17.1B), so the outlook is largely in line but wide enough to leave room for interpretation. Neutral Sentiment: Further metric review available — Coverage pieces are parsing unit economics, utilization and fleet metrics to assess sustainability of the Q1 result. Zacks metrics analysis

Further metric review available — Coverage pieces are parsing unit economics, utilization and fleet metrics to assess sustainability of the Q1 result. Negative Sentiment: Headline misses vs. some Street estimates — Other outlets note URI missed the broader consensus EPS ($11.47) and the consensus revenue figure (~$4.20B) on a GAAP basis, which creates mixed headlines and explains why some investors remain cautious. Press release / MarketBeat PDF

Headline misses vs. some Street estimates — Other outlets note URI missed the broader consensus EPS ($11.47) and the consensus revenue figure (~$4.20B) on a GAAP basis, which creates mixed headlines and explains why some investors remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional re‑weighting — Reports flagged sales by senior executives and large institutional position changes, which could concern some investors about near‑term sentiment even as fundamentals look solid. QuiverQuant insider/ownership note

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $803.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $790.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $841.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $588.35 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp set a $950.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $914.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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