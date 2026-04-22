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Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 21,098 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its Micron stake by 2.1%, buying 21,098 shares to hold 1,008,326 shares (about 0.09% of Micron), a position valued at roughly $288.2 million and ranking as its 27th largest holding.
  • Micron trades near recent highs (opened at $449.38), has a market cap of $506.78 billion and a PE of 21.22, and recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.15 ($0.60 annualized, ~0.1% yield).
  • Wall Street sentiment is largely bullish (average target ~$464.61 with multiple raised price targets) and Micron is seeing strong AI-driven HBM demand, but notable insider selling (115,623 shares over 90 days) and competitors' aggressive capex pose potential risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $288,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after acquiring an additional 773,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MU stock opened at $449.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.44 and a 12-month high of $471.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $506.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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