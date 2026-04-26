Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 26,532 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,539 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,777,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,779 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after acquiring an additional 809,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

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